Shillelagh Law – April 1, 2019
- Leaving of Liverpool – Murder the Stout
- Taim In Arrears – Wolfe Tones
- The Limerick Rake – Pogues
- Beeswing – JigJam
- Tullamore to Boston – JigJam
- Johnny Todd – The Drowsy Lads
- Missouri Borderland – Socks in the Frying Pan
- The Rights of Man – The Chieftains
- The Mingulay Boat Song – The Squid Jiggers
- The Skye Boat Song – The Corries
- Brennan on the Moor – Chu Chulainn
- South Australia – Gaelic Storm
- The Gypsy Rover – 97th Regimental String Band
- Lord of the Dance – The Dubliners
- Winter’s Come and Gone – Gillian Welch