Shillelagh Law – April 1, 2019

Monday, April 1, 2019 | Posted in Playlists, Shillelagh Law by JJ O'Brien
  • Leaving of Liverpool – Murder the Stout
  • Taim In Arrears – Wolfe Tones
  • The Limerick Rake  – Pogues
  • Beeswing – JigJam
  • Tullamore to Boston – JigJam
  • Johnny Todd – The Drowsy Lads
  • Missouri Borderland – Socks in the Frying Pan
  • The Rights of Man – The Chieftains
  • The Mingulay Boat Song – The Squid Jiggers
  • The Skye Boat Song – The Corries
  • Brennan on the Moor – Chu Chulainn
  • South Australia – Gaelic Storm
  • The Gypsy Rover – 97th Regimental String Band
  • Lord of the Dance – The Dubliners
  • Winter’s Come and Gone – Gillian Welch