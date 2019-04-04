Psych Out 4/3/19
Henry Cow – Half Asleep/ Half Awake – Unrest (1974)
Larry Coryell -Two Minute Classical- Lady Coryell (1968)
Wayne Krantz, Keith Carlock, Tim Lefebvre – Earth From Above (2009)
Flora Purim-Bahia-500 Miles High at Montreaux (1974)
Golden Dawn -This Way Please-Powerplant (1968)
Brand X – Macrocosm – Moroccan Roll (1977)
Harvey Mason – Phantazia – Mason Jar (1977)
Hatfield and The North – Fol De Rol – Self Titled (1974)
Cul De Sac – Sakhalin – China Gate (1996)
Barry Miles -The Battle – Magic Theatre (1975)
Jimmy McGriff -The Bird Wave – Electric Funk (1970)
Pierre Moerlen’s Gong feat. Allan Holdsworth – Sleepy – Expresso (1978)