Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, April 5th (“Plan S from Outer Space”) Episode 419
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_419.mp3
“So Confused” by Lilac Daze
Interview with Lisa Janicke Hinchliffe
File this set under BV4908.5 .L57
“Freaking Out” by Question Mark
“Block of Wood” by the Bats
Continued interview with Lisa Janicke Hinchliffe
File this set under Q180.E9 K75
“Psychotic Reaction” by the Count Five
“What’s All the Fuss About?” by Marden Hill
Continued interview with Lisa Janicke Hinchliffe
File this set under Z286.O63
“The Plan” by the Appendixes
“The View from Here” by the Gories
“Lisa Librarian” by Velocity Girl
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks on April 12th!