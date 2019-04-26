Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, April 26th (“Deepfake”) Episode 421

“Fake” by Oxford Remedy

Interview with Mark Riedl (Georgia Tech)

File this set under TR148 .B78
“Imitation Me” by the Brazen Hussies
“The Camera Loves Me” by the Would Be Goods
“Have You Ever Seen Me” by Inkase

Continued interview with Mark Riedl

File this set under HV6695 .S53
“In Your Eyes” by the Cravats
“Your Mouth” by Thunder Bunny
“I Thought My Hair Was My Girlfriend” by the Velvet Cactus Society

Continued interview with Mark Riedl

File this set under BF637.D42 S85
“Watch Out” by Modus
“We’re Not What We Appear To Be” by the Bunch
“If It’s Not You” by The Language of Flowers

“Reality” by The Five Americans

