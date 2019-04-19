Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, April 19th (“As Your Attorney I Advise You Again to Drive at Top Speed”) Episode 420

Friday, April 19, 2019 | Posted in Lost in the Stacks, Playlists by Charlie Bennett

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_420.mp3

“The Book I Read” by Talking Heads

File this set under ML3534 .A55
“Tom Courteney” by Yo La Tengo
“What’s He Building” by Tom Waits

File this set under 3,714
“Ashes to Ashes” by Warpaint
“I Could Write a Book” by Sarah Vaughan

File this set under Burrus
“Sharks” by Morphine
“Je Suis Un Rockstar” by Bill Wyman

“Friction” by Television

Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, “Deepfake” on April 26th!