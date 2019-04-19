Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, April 19th (“As Your Attorney I Advise You Again to Drive at Top Speed”) Episode 420
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_420.mp3
“The Book I Read” by Talking Heads
File this set under ML3534 .A55
“Tom Courteney” by Yo La Tengo
“What’s He Building” by Tom Waits
File this set under 3,714
“Ashes to Ashes” by Warpaint
“I Could Write a Book” by Sarah Vaughan
File this set under Burrus
“Sharks” by Morphine
“Je Suis Un Rockstar” by Bill Wyman
“Friction” by Television
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, “Deepfake” on April 26th!