Pantone 292 – April 4th 2019 <3
pictured: gene defcon (bottom) and smokey harris
rocketship – you’re too young
ivy – digging your scene
my favorite – absolute beginners again (preppy murder)
reparata & the delrons – eddie my love
math and physics club – la la la lisa
joel sebastian – angel in blue
the motifs – people like us
mary wells – i’m so sorry
barcelona – studio hair gel
melodie group – you’ve got the whole world in your mouth
bad dream fancy dress – rave-up
the raveonettes – gone forever
the siddeleys – my favorite wet wednesday afternoon
andre williams – shoo-doo
crying – es
gene defcon – she’s on mtv
derrell banks – open the door to my heart
marine girls – the lure of the rock pools
imaginary pants – cat nights
miaow – grocer’s devil daughter
saturday looks good to me – hands in the snow