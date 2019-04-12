Pantone 292 – April 11th 2019 <3

Friday, April 12, 2019

mighty mighty – you’re on my mind

the cookies – i want a boy for my birthday

bart & friends – calling out my name

anthony adverse – maria celesta

lara & the trailers – run for your life

a boy named thor – paper thin girl

the aluminum group – star wish

françoise hardy – viens là

velocity girl – i can’t stop smiling

the blanche hudson weekend – let me go

esther marrow – what a wonderful world

the magnetic fields – the trouble i’ve been looking for

pocketbooks – promises, promises

a smile and a ribbon – one-night wonder

american breed – bend me, shape me

the salteens – nice day

the pleasure seekers – what a way to die

the king of luxembourg – lee remick

the galactic heroes – neat street

the chesterfields – ask johnny dee

comet gain – i was more of a mess then