Pantone 292 – April 11th 2019 <3
mighty mighty – you’re on my mind
the cookies – i want a boy for my birthday
bart & friends – calling out my name
anthony adverse – maria celesta
lara & the trailers – run for your life
a boy named thor – paper thin girl
the aluminum group – star wish
françoise hardy – viens là
velocity girl – i can’t stop smiling
the blanche hudson weekend – let me go
esther marrow – what a wonderful world
the magnetic fields – the trouble i’ve been looking for
pocketbooks – promises, promises
a smile and a ribbon – one-night wonder
american breed – bend me, shape me
the salteens – nice day
the pleasure seekers – what a way to die
the king of luxembourg – lee remick
the galactic heroes – neat street
the chesterfields – ask johnny dee
comet gain – i was more of a mess then