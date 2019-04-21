Mode 7 – 04/21/2019

Another Remix Show


Brian tried not to use too many of his usual remix artists to fill up today’s hour, but some still got through.
Donkey Kong Country 2 – Welcome to Crocodile Isle Remix – DJ Bass Fox 28
Touhou ~ Highly Responsive to Prayers – Time Will Tell – A-ONE
Hotline Miami 2 – Remorse (Remix) – Carpenter Brut
Metal Gear Solid 3 – Main Theme: Remix – OBM World

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – Corrupted Monk (Dark Orchestral Cover) – Alex Moukala
Double Dragon 3 – Italy Theme (Minstrel Remix) – Kamil Wabik
Persona 3 Dancing Moon Night – Time (Remix) – Kitajoh
Yoshi’s Island – Flower Garden Remix – GlitchxCity

Va-11 Hall-A – Every Day is Night (Elevator Remix) – Android Nucleose
NieR Gestalt – Kaine Slavation (White Rose Mix) – MagicalDANI13
Sonic Adventure 2 – Escape from the City (8-bit) – Squadaloo
Undertale X Deltarune – Nightmare Revolving – SharaX

Splatoon – Calamari Inkantation Remix – GaMetal
League of Legends – POP/STARS Metal Cover – RichaadEB & Cristina Vee
Katamari Damacy – Lonely Rolling Star Metal Guitar Cover – FamilyJules