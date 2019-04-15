Mode 7 – 04/14/2019
The Spring Update Show
Yoshi’s Crafted World – Stage Results
The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince – Lies, Again and Again
Zanki Zero: Last Beginning – Zanki∞Zero Extend.
The Red Strings Club – Artificial Flaws
Nelke and the Legendary Alchemists: Ateliers of the New World – Kodachi wo Nukete
Death End re:Quest – Shinkai no Kuni no Alice
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – Gyoubu Oniwa
Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Main Menu Theme
Devil May Cry 5 – Voltaic Black Knight
Dragon Marked for Death – Revenge of the Road
Tetris 99 – Defensive Battle 1
Baba is You – Cog is Push
Tanglestone – Riverstone Reprieve
Lovers of Aether – Acceptance
Supraland – Warum Warum
Valkyria Chronicles 4 – Last Stand on the Crystal Sea
Strange Brigade – Khepresh
Monster Hunter World – Astera Day