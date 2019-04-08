Mode 7 – 04/07/2019
The DS Show
Pokemon Diamond/Pearl/Platinum – Underground
Spectrobes: Beyond the Portals – Daichi
Chrono Trigger – Corridors of Time
Mother 3 – Strong One
Fossil Fighters – Fossil Cleaning
Mega Man Star Force 3 – The Radio World
The World Ends with You – Make or Break
Devil Engine – Iron Attack
Pokemon Trozei – Phobos Battallion
WarioWare: Touched! – Boss – Global Warning
Kirby Canvas Curse – Ravine Road
Jump Ultimate Stars – School JAM
Knights in the Night – Clash with the Black Knight Ganzer
Castlevania: Dawn of Sorrow – Subterranean Hell
Donkey Kong Country 2 – Stickerbush Symphony
Mario & Luigi: Partners in Time – Battle
Harvest Moon DS – Town Life
Shining Force Feather – Soundtrack 19
Sonic Chronicles: The Dark Brotherhood – Main Theme
Golden Sun: Dark Dawn – World Map Theme
Sonic Chronicles: The Dark Brotherhood – Central City
Professor Layton & The Curious Village – The Curious Village
Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Examination ~ Allegro 2001