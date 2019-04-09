Émeute lente: the shape of slow riot to come/::\ take a mushroom, leave a mushroom / blackened death-metal
ana roxanne – nocturne
le fruit vert – en papier
triad god – dill
keiji haino – lets put an end to it + isn’t it delicious?
mark fell & gabor lazar – untitled B2 (the neurobiology of moral decision making)
henri chopin – dynamisme integral
carla scaletti – sunsurgeautomata
yann tomita – solar & planetary influence sound
()()()()()()()()()()()()()()()()()()()()()()()()()()()()()()()
yellow swans – foiled
byetone – plastic star
caterina barbieri – gravity that binds
dj loser – end of the bond i
frank bretschneider – a soft throbbing of time
empty set – border
()()()()()()()()()()()()()()()()()()()()()()()()()()()()()()()
robert ashley – private parts