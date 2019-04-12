54-46 4/11/19

Thursday, April 11, 2019 | Posted in 54-46, Playlists by Austin Newland

Scientist – The Black Hole.
Nattali Rize – Dread Mountain (DUB)
King Tubby & Soul Syndicate – Salty Dub

Dubbest – Escape Route
Stick Figure – Burial Ground
Tribal Seeds – Fill it Up (Ft. Gonzo & New Kingston)
Jr. Thomas and the Volcanoes – Cold Smiles

Madness – My Girl
The Loafers – Feelings Right
The Selecter – Deepwater
Lower East Side Buck – Davina (What You Doin’To Me?)

Monty Montgomery – Enjoy Yourself
The Ovationz – Shy Girl
Dawn Penn – You Don’t Love Me
Sister Nancy – Bam Bam
Junior Murvin – Solomon – Extended Version
Cornell Cambell, Burro Banton – Pressure