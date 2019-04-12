54-46 4/11/19
Scientist – The Black Hole.
Nattali Rize – Dread Mountain (DUB)
King Tubby & Soul Syndicate – Salty Dub
Dubbest – Escape Route
Stick Figure – Burial Ground
Tribal Seeds – Fill it Up (Ft. Gonzo & New Kingston)
Jr. Thomas and the Volcanoes – Cold Smiles
Madness – My Girl
The Loafers – Feelings Right
The Selecter – Deepwater
Lower East Side Buck – Davina (What You Doin’To Me?)
Monty Montgomery – Enjoy Yourself
The Ovationz – Shy Girl
Dawn Penn – You Don’t Love Me
Sister Nancy – Bam Bam
Junior Murvin – Solomon – Extended Version
Cornell Cambell, Burro Banton – Pressure