slow riot 3/25/2019 – curare curare so don’t panic // ah the saccharine taste of dr dazzle, surely a study of hermeneutics will kill this ennui
scott walker – clara
scott walker – jesse
scott walker – jolson and jones
scott walker – manhattan
scott walker – tilt
ИNИNИNИNИNИNИNИNИNИNИNИNИNИNИNИNИNИNИNИNИNИNИNИNИNИNИNИNИNИNИNИNИNИN
masonna – mademoiselle anne anglante ou notre nymphomanie aureole
浅川マキ – fushiawase to iu na no neko
vanessa amara – manos
intersystems – grand piano
nonesuch explorer series – torallay toro
kazumoto endo – shinjuku kahki pants
kazumoto endo – itabashi girl
washington phillips – mother’s last word to her son
navicon torture technologies – no hands, no teeth
djivan gasparyan – tonight
jason lescalleet & graham lambkin – kingdom 2 (laughing)
ИNИNИNИNИNИNИNИNИNИNИNИNИNИNИNИNИNИNИNИNИNИNИNИNИNИNИNИNИNИNИNИNИNИN
eglise debre berhan selassie – chouers et lamentations
keith rowe, thomas lehn, marcus schmickler – segment 10-15
khanh ly & trinh cong son – tinh sau
akio suzuki, aki onda – do ko ka ra
free agents – untitled
snd – 3,100