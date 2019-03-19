slow riot 3/18/2019 – that has to be real, in jars the bodies
sunn o))) – báthory erzsébet
slomatics – electric breath
weed priest – witch’s curse
lankum – the old man drag
kapotte muziek – the body in decay part II
teeth of lions rule the divine – he who accepts all that is offered part I
boris – domination of waiting noise
rabit & chino amobi – the great game: freedom from mental poisoning (the purification of the furies)