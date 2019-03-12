Shillelagh Law – March 11, 2019

March 11, 2019
  • Galway Races – The Chieftains
  • Wearing of the Green – Judy Garland
  • Tobacco is like Love – John Townley and the Press Gang
  • Exiles Return – Karan Casey
  • For Eamonn – Nightnoise
  • The Wearing of the Green – John McCormack
  • Home Boys Home – Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem
  • If I Should Fall from the Grace of God – Pogues
  • Nancy Whiskey – Orthodox Celts
  • Loch Lomond – Deanna Durbin
  • Monto – Dubliners
  • Schooldays Over – Luke Kelly
  • The Rising of the Moon – Luke Kelly
  • Joe Hill – Luke Kelly
  • The Wearing of the Green – Wolfe Tones
  • Rocky Road to Dublin – Waxies Dargle
  • Joe Hill – Dubliners
  • The Black Velvet Band – Luke Kelly