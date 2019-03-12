Shillelagh Law – March 11, 2019
- Galway Races – The Chieftains
- Wearing of the Green – Judy Garland
- Tobacco is like Love – John Townley and the Press Gang
- Exiles Return – Karan Casey
- For Eamonn – Nightnoise
- The Wearing of the Green – John McCormack
- Home Boys Home – Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem
- If I Should Fall from the Grace of God – Pogues
- Nancy Whiskey – Orthodox Celts
- Loch Lomond – Deanna Durbin
- Monto – Dubliners
- Schooldays Over – Luke Kelly
- The Rising of the Moon – Luke Kelly
- Joe Hill – Luke Kelly
- The Wearing of the Green – Wolfe Tones
- Rocky Road to Dublin – Waxies Dargle
- Joe Hill – Dubliners
- The Black Velvet Band – Luke Kelly