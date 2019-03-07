Psych Out! 3/6/19
artist – track – album (year)
Graveyard – Uncomfortably Numb – Hsingen Blues (2011)
Graveyard – Slow Motion Countdown – Lights Out (2013)
Natural Child – DTV – For the Love of the Game (2012)
Mount Carmel – Livin’ Like I Wanna – Mount Carmel (2010)
Mothership – Serpents Throne – II (2014)
Uriah Heep – Traveller in Time – Demons and Wizards (1972)
Uncle Acid and the deadbeats – Valley of the Dolls – Mind Control (2013)
Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats – Slow Death – The Night Creeper (2015)
Twin Temple – Lucifer, My Love – Twin Temple Bring you their Sound… Satanic Doowop (2018)