Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, March 29th (“Peer Review and the Cold War”) Episode 418

Friday, March 29, 2019 | Posted in Lost in the Stacks, Playlists by Charlie Bennett

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_418.mp3

“Sputnik” by Mumrunner

Interview with Melinda Baldwin

File this set under Q1 .N2
“The Russians are Coming” by AD 1984
“American Song” by the Pointed Sticks

Continued interview with Melinda Baldwin

File this set under D843 .W635
“Awfully Managed Pigeons”
“Low Fidelity” by Lofi Legs

Continued interview with Melinda Baldwin

File this set under RA399.A1 G76
“Complication” by The Monks
“Nobody Move Nobody Get Hurt” by Yellowman

“The Temptation of Adam” by Josh Ritter

