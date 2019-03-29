Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, March 29th (“Peer Review and the Cold War”) Episode 418
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_418.mp3
“Sputnik” by Mumrunner
Interview with Melinda Baldwin
File this set under Q1 .N2
“The Russians are Coming” by AD 1984
“American Song” by the Pointed Sticks
Continued interview with Melinda Baldwin
File this set under D843 .W635
“Awfully Managed Pigeons”
“Low Fidelity” by Lofi Legs
Continued interview with Melinda Baldwin
File this set under RA399.A1 G76
“Complication” by The Monks
“Nobody Move Nobody Get Hurt” by Yellowman
“The Temptation of Adam” by Josh Ritter
