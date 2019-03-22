Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, March 22nd (“New Library, New Librarian”) Episode 417
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_417.mp3
“I’m A Mover” by Free
Interview with Cynthia Kutka, GT Library
File this set under BF311 .M4489
“Knowing the Things that I Know” by the Blow
“Don’t You Just Know It” by Huey “Piano” Smith
Continued interview with Cynthia Kutka.
File this set under HB615 .B4465
“I’m a Business Man” by Little Walter
“Life on the Rocks” by Humanoids on Parade
Continued interview with Cynthia Kutka
File this set under GV706.8 .D52
“Anything” by Suburban Lawns
“I Can’t Do It All By Myself” by the CMJ Trio
“Another Face” by Ack Ack!
“Raw Power” by Iggy and the Stooges
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, “Cold War and Peer Review” on March 29th!