Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, March 22nd (“New Library, New Librarian”) Episode 417

Friday, March 22, 2019 | Posted in Lost in the Stacks, Playlists by Fred Rascoe

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_417.mp3

“I’m A Mover” by Free

Interview with Cynthia Kutka, GT Library

File this set under BF311 .M4489
“Knowing the Things that I Know” by the Blow
“Don’t You Just Know It” by Huey “Piano” Smith

Continued interview with Cynthia Kutka.

File this set under HB615 .B4465
“I’m a Business Man” by Little Walter
“Life on the Rocks” by Humanoids on Parade

Continued interview with Cynthia Kutka

File this set under GV706.8 .D52
“Anything” by Suburban Lawns
“I Can’t Do It All By Myself” by the CMJ Trio
“Another Face” by Ack Ack!

“Raw Power” by Iggy and the Stooges

