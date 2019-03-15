Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, March 16th (“Teaching The Archives”) Episode 416
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_416.mp3
“Pumping (My Heart)” by Patti Smith Group
Interview with Nick Sturm (Georgia Tech)
File this set under PS3552 .E74 Z53
“Early Mornin’ Rain” by Bob Dylan
“Caught in the Human Shredder” by I Feel Tractor
Continued interview with Nick Sturm
File this set under PS255.N5 K363
“Blank Generation” by Richard Hell and the Voidoids
“California Dreamin'” by the Mamas and the Papas
Continued interview with Nick Sturm
File this set under ML421.F83 K3
“People Who Died” by the Jim Carroll Band
“Doin’ All Right (live)” by the Fugs
“Farewell to Tarwathie” by A.L.Lloyd
