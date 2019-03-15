Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, March 16th (“Teaching The Archives”) Episode 416

Friday, March 15, 2019 | Posted in Lost in the Stacks, Playlists by Charlie Bennett

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_416.mp3

“Pumping (My Heart)” by Patti Smith Group

Interview with Nick Sturm (Georgia Tech)

File this set under PS3552 .E74 Z53
“Early Mornin’ Rain” by Bob Dylan
“Caught in the Human Shredder” by I Feel Tractor

Continued interview with Nick Sturm

File this set under PS255.N5 K363
“Blank Generation” by Richard Hell and the Voidoids
“California Dreamin'” by the Mamas and the Papas

Continued interview with Nick Sturm

File this set under ML421.F83 K3
“People Who Died” by the Jim Carroll Band
“Doin’ All Right (live)” by the Fugs

“Farewell to Tarwathie” by A.L.Lloyd

