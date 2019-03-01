Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, March 1st (“How To Write A Book II: Transformer”) Episode 415
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_415.mp3
“Haunted Head” by Ezra Furman
Interview with Ezra Furman
File this set under PS1397.C5 P4
“Perfect Day” by Lou Reed
“When I’m With You” by Best Coast
Continued interview with Ezra Furman
File this set under BT304 .H2
“Hangin’ Round” by Lou Reed
“Getting High For Jesus” by Holly Golightly and the Brokeoffs
Continued interview with Ezra Furman
File this set under PS3523.E82 B8
“Wagon Wheel” by Lou Reed
“Thursday” by Morphine
“Satellite of Love” by Lou Reed
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, an encore of “Flannery O’Connor” on March 8th!