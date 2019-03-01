Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, March 1st (“How To Write A Book II: Transformer”) Episode 415

Friday, March 1, 2019 | Posted in Lost in the Stacks, Playlists by Charlie Bennett

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_415.mp3

“Haunted Head” by Ezra Furman

Interview with Ezra Furman

File this set under PS1397.C5 P4
“Perfect Day” by Lou Reed
“When I’m With You” by Best Coast

Continued interview with Ezra Furman

File this set under BT304 .H2
“Hangin’ Round” by Lou Reed
“Getting High For Jesus” by Holly Golightly and the Brokeoffs

Continued interview with Ezra Furman

File this set under PS3523.E82 B8
“Wagon Wheel” by Lou Reed
“Thursday” by Morphine

“Satellite of Love” by Lou Reed

Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, an encore of “Flannery O’Connor” on March 8th!