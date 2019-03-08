Pantone 292 – March 7th 2019 <3

Thursday, March 7, 2019 | Posted in Pantone 292, Playlists by Mason Mann

pictured: strawberry switchblade

cub – my chinchilla

the shangri-las – maybe

my little airport – coka, i’m fine

tralala – all fired up

peach kelli pop – sailor moon

bunnygrunt – am is for talkin’, fm is for rockin!

earl-jean – i’m into something good

the ronettes – so young

small factory – valentine

the lilac time – if the stars shine tonight

strawberry switchblade – since yesterday

barbara lewis – hello stranger

the brunettes – dancefloor

velocity girl – audrey’s eyes

heavenly – itchy chin

brittle stars – four words

tullycraft – vacaville

brigitte bardot – moi je joue

hospitality – eighth avenue

belle & sebastian – seeing other people

gloria jones – tainted love