Pantone 292 – March 7th 2019 <3
pictured: strawberry switchblade
cub – my chinchilla
the shangri-las – maybe
my little airport – coka, i’m fine
tralala – all fired up
peach kelli pop – sailor moon
bunnygrunt – am is for talkin’, fm is for rockin!
earl-jean – i’m into something good
the ronettes – so young
small factory – valentine
the lilac time – if the stars shine tonight
strawberry switchblade – since yesterday
barbara lewis – hello stranger
the brunettes – dancefloor
velocity girl – audrey’s eyes
heavenly – itchy chin
brittle stars – four words
tullycraft – vacaville
brigitte bardot – moi je joue
hospitality – eighth avenue
belle & sebastian – seeing other people
gloria jones – tainted love