Pantone 292 – March 28th 2019 <3

Thursday, March 28, 2019 | Posted in Pantone 292, Playlists by Mason Mann

pictured: jesse garon and the desperadoes

alpaca sports and christina quesada – just for fun

james dean driving experience – sean connery

ponderosa twins plus one – you send me

sprites – bionic hands

the cat’s miaow – unkind

kissing mirrors – let’s kill cupid

jesse garon and the desperadoes – i’m up here

bart & friends – don’t worry, this isn’t about you

my favorite – absolute beginners again

stars – on peak hill

joyce harris & the daylighters – your kind of woman

greenflow – every single time i dream

colin clary and the magogs – i only give you bad advice because i love

vitesse – a statue on easter island

april showers – abandon ship

twa toots – yo-yo

the satintones – zing went the strings of my heart

otis redding – i love you more than words can say