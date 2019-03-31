Mode 7 – 3/31/2019
The Rogue-like Show
Tangledeep – Exploring the Shifting Stones
Rogue Legacy – Stereo Blindness
The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth – Ambush
Slay the Spire – Exordium
Crypt of the NecroDancer – Fungal Funk
Book of Demons – Die, Demons Die!
One Way Heroics – Talk / Conversation Theme
Hand of Fate 2 – Return to the Game
Enter the Gungeon – Enter the Gungeon
Nuclear Throne – Crystallized Fear
Organ Trail – Highways and Headstones
Risk of Rain – Dew Point
Don’t Starve – On Every Occasion Ready for the Fight
FTL: Faster Than Light – Civil (Explore)
Dungeon of the Endless – Skulk Around
Sunless Skies – Star Maddened Skies
Vagante – Shop
Kingdom – Clover
Hero Siege – Village 1