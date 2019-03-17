Mode 7 – 03/17/19

The Spring Break Show


Collin’s back for Spring Break and he brought a lot of weird Indie games and some RPGs!
The Playlist!

Little Big Adventure 2 – The Empire
RuneScape – Autumn Voyage
RuneScape – Flute Salad

Rain World – Threat – Outskirts
Rain World – Bio-engineering
Into The Breach – Relics
Into The Breach – Cataclysm

Spelunky – Lobby
Spelunky – Mines C
Spelunky OST – Boss 1 (Olmec)
Alto’s Odyssey – An Endless Desert
Rediculous Fishing – Stormy Seas – Down

Final Fantasy Tactics – Unavoidable Battle
Final Fantasy Tactics – Desert Land
Octopath Traveler – Primrose, The Dancer
Octopath Traveler – Cyrus, The Scholar
Octopath Traveler – The Sunlands
Final Fantasy Tactics – Antidote

Pokemon Gold and Silver – National Park
Castlevania Bloodlines – The Sinking Old Sanctuary
Kirby Super Star – Marx’s Theme