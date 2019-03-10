Mode 7 – 03/10/19

Sunday, March 10, 2019 | Posted in Mode 7, Playlists, Shows by Collin Caldwell

The The INTENSE MARIO Show


I’ve been listening to some intense music from various games, so I thought I’d bring that to the show today!
Half-Life 2: Episode 1 – Disrupted Original
Half-Life 2: Episode 1 – Self Destruction
Metroid Prime – Space Pirates Battle

Tetris Effect – Ritual Passion: Flames
Tetris Effect – Dolphin Surf: You and I
Tetris Effect – Jellyfish Chorus: Joy
Tetris Effect – The Deep: Yours Forever

Kingdom Hearts III – Wave of Darkness
Kingdom Hearts III – Shouding Dark Cloud
Kingdom Hearts III – Arendelle
Kingdom Hearts III – San Fransokyo

Hollow Knight – False Knight
Hollow Knight – Mantis Lords

Super Mario Galaxy 2 – Puzzle Plank Galaxy
Super Mario Odyssey – Steam Gardens
Super Mario Sunshine – Rico Harbor