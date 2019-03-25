Circadian Rhythms 03.25.19

Monday, March 25, 2019 | Posted in Circadian Rhythms, Playlists by Oreofe Aderibigbe

Tracklist:

  1. One Love – Cornel Campbell
  2. I believe – Intense
  3. Let My people go – Darondo
  4. Used To Be [Unity] – Promnite
  5. Little Bit of lovin – Roy Woods
  6. King James – Anderson Paak
  7. Masquerade (Oh Na Na) – Elton, Bedows & Burns Twins feat Maceo Haymes
  8. Nervous Tics (Feat Holly Walker) – Maribou State
  9. Bad Habit – Kasai (Sam Gellaitry remix)
  10. Sundress – Butcher Brown
  11. Nag Champa – Miguel Atwood Ferguson & Carlos Nino
  12. Noodling With Papi – Mr Carmack
  13. Callin – Elton
  14. Football Head – Flamingosis
  15. Diving Reverie – City Girl