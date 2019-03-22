54-46 Playlist 03/21/2019 (Spring Break Edition)

Thursday, March 21, 2019


Tribal Seeds – Blood Clot (feat. Don Carlos)
The Heptones – African Children
The Expanders – Hustling Culture

The Skatalites – Christine Keeler
The Maytals – Lost Penny
The Duppies – Sleep
Let’s Go Bowling – Spy Market

Dennis Brown – General (feat. Ranking Dread)
Alborosie – Contradiction (feat. Chronixx)
Dubbest – Cross Pollination
The Abyssinians – Declaration of Rights

Peter Tosh – Equal Rights
Black Uhuru – Rent Man

Ziggy Marley & the Melody Makers – Look Who’s Dancin’