The Desoto Hour 2/2/2019

Saturday, February 2, 2019 | Posted in Playlists, Shows, The Desoto Hour by Joshua Bowling

Happy Groundhog Day from the Desoto Hour! It’s looking like at least six more weeks ’til swing.

Bebop ’til ya drop!

Guy Lombardo

    “Red Sails in the Sunset”
    “Boo-Hoo”
    “A Sailboat in the Moonlight”
    “I Must See Annie Tonight”
    “Easter Parade”
    “South of the Border”
    “Scatter-Brain”

Glenn Miller

    “Moonlight Serenade”
    “Running Wild”
    “Sunrise Serenade”
    “Little Brown Jug”
    “Stairway to the Stars”
    “To You”
    “One o’ Clock Jump”

Herb Alpert

    “What Now My Love”
    “Without Her”
    “Casino Royale”
    “A Banda”
    “Summertime”
    “Acapulco 1922”
    “Wade in the Water”