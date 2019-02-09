strange_loops | 2.9.19 | e11
Silver flash of huge diamond rings caught my eye
Sunlight fragmenting into a thousand jewels across the water’s skin
It’s quiet here now in winter
Day-by-day beauty entails the world
Life insurance is now over
I’m achieving all the purposes
And I don’t know what that means
Skinless others, oils on waters
Walls made up of air, made of doldrums
Made of hunger, made of Aether
Made of hydrogen, made of pollen
And made of exhale, made of exhale
(Oh! Let our glances be fixless)
(Let our motion be expansive and faint)
We never could locate a skin or boundary
There just ain’t nothing to press or be pressed by
There was a momentary dip in the air pressure
When passing from one body to it’s other