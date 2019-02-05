slow riot 2/4/19: hey slug wanna polish your brain

Tuesday, February 5, 2019 | Posted in Playlists, Slow Riot by Matthew Ritch

Lissencephaly.jpg

 

_[][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][]

sacred harp – brother green

jerry hionis – gates of horn and ivory

jerry hionis – hijra in Dm

hikes – spring forward

hikes – chamomile

[][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][]_

tangerine dream – rubycon (part one)

tangerine dream – rubycon (part two)

gardening by moonlight – strange clues

gardening, not architecture – constellations

_[][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][]

Live on KBOO​.​fm – dolphin midwives

Murcof & Erik Truffaz – Avant L’Aube

[][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][]_

 