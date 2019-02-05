slow riot 2/4/19: hey slug wanna polish your brain
_[][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][]
sacred harp – brother green
jerry hionis – gates of horn and ivory
jerry hionis – hijra in Dm
hikes – spring forward
hikes – chamomile
[][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][]_
tangerine dream – rubycon (part one)
tangerine dream – rubycon (part two)
gardening by moonlight – strange clues
gardening, not architecture – constellations
_[][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][]
Live on KBOO.fm – dolphin midwives
Murcof & Erik Truffaz – Avant L’Aube
[][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][][]_