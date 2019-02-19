slow riot 2/18/19: clorox floss, lossless free wav audio download,, mp3 lossy encoder.. 100% flac 120 kbps 44/14
amiina – live on kexp
eliane radigue – triptych pt. 3
({[]})({[]})({[]})({[]})({[]})({[]})({[]})({[]})({[]})({[]})({[]})({[]})({[]})({[]})({[]})({[]})({[]})({[]})
penelopes fiance – salvation comes with a cost
illusion of safety – thermonuclear holy war
glenn branca – symphony #2: 2nd movement (excerpt)
the soft moon – wasting
glenn branca – symphony no. 5: 3rd movement
flying saucer attack – here i am
roomful of teeth – a e i o u
::::::___::::::___::::::___::::::___::::::___::::::___::::::___::::::___::::::___::::::___::::::
ju sei – △▽
tod dockstader – luna park
lionel marchetti & yoko higashi – petrole 6
rabit & chino amobi – chariots of fire
夏宇 [hsia yu] & 颜峻 [yan jun] – 令物体自行移动 (and now these objects will move by themselves)
tujiko noriko – robot hero