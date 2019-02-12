slow riot 2/11/19: pertaining to abandonment, the sense that the things you cling to are off center, and it is your own doing

Tuesday, February 12, 2019 | Jordan Hilsman

altar of plagues — reflection pulse remains

christoph de babalon — what you call a lie

bliss signal — ambi drift

sunn o))) — western horn

nurse with wound — psychedelic underground

oneohtrix point never — chrome country

death in june — ku ku ku

divorce ring — partitions

divorce ring — head and chest of a lover

divorce ring — a testament

divorce ring — procession (half-light)

(((())))(((())))(((())))(((())))(((())))(((())))(((())))(((())))

audra wolowiec & jesse mejía — semaphore

[[[[[]]]]][[[[[]]]]][[[[[]]]]][[[[[]]]]][[[[[]]]]][[[[[]]]]][[[[[]]]]][[[[[]]]]]

anne gillis — lxgrin

pole — silberfisch