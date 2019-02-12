slow riot 2/11/19: pertaining to abandonment, the sense that the things you cling to are off center, and it is your own doing
altar of plagues — reflection pulse remains
christoph de babalon — what you call a lie
bliss signal — ambi drift
sunn o))) — western horn
nurse with wound — psychedelic underground
oneohtrix point never — chrome country
death in june — ku ku ku
divorce ring — partitions
divorce ring — head and chest of a lover
divorce ring — a testament
divorce ring — procession (half-light)
(((())))(((())))(((())))(((())))(((())))(((())))(((())))(((())))
audra wolowiec & jesse mejía — semaphore
[[[[[]]]]][[[[[]]]]][[[[[]]]]][[[[[]]]]][[[[[]]]]][[[[[]]]]][[[[[]]]]][[[[[]]]]]
anne gillis — lxgrin
pole — silberfisch