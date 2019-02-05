Shillelagh Law – February 4, 2019

Monday, February 4, 2019 | Posted in Playlists, Shillelagh Law by JJ O'Brien
  • Irish Rover – The Fighting Jamesons
  • Outlander’s “The Skye Boat Song” (Extended) – Bear McCreary feat. Raya Yarbrough
  • Skye Boat Song – Paul Robeson
  • Delaney’s Donkey – Sean Dunpy
  • Rose of Tralee – Bing Crosby
  • Black Velvet Band – Dubliners
  • Wild Mountain Thyme – Emerald Rose
  • Sound the Pibroch – Seamus Kennedy
  • Will Ye No Come Back Again – North Sea Gas
  • Bonny Light Horseman – Socks in the Frying Pan
  • Erin Go Bragh – The Tossers
  • Whiskey in the Jar – Blaggards
  • Follow Me Up To Carlow – Paddy Reilly
  • Botany Bay – Tommy Makem and Liam Clancy
  • Dark Lochnagar – Corries

“Lochnagar corrie in winter”

By Bruce McAdam from Reykjavik, Iceland – 100_0142, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=5431540