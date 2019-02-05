Shillelagh Law – February 4, 2019
- Irish Rover – The Fighting Jamesons
- Outlander’s “The Skye Boat Song” (Extended) – Bear McCreary feat. Raya Yarbrough
- Skye Boat Song – Paul Robeson
- Delaney’s Donkey – Sean Dunpy
- Rose of Tralee – Bing Crosby
- Black Velvet Band – Dubliners
- Wild Mountain Thyme – Emerald Rose
- Sound the Pibroch – Seamus Kennedy
- Will Ye No Come Back Again – North Sea Gas
- Bonny Light Horseman – Socks in the Frying Pan
- Erin Go Bragh – The Tossers
- Whiskey in the Jar – Blaggards
- Follow Me Up To Carlow – Paddy Reilly
- Botany Bay – Tommy Makem and Liam Clancy
- Dark Lochnagar – Corries
