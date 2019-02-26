Shillelagh Law – February 25, 2019

Monday, February 25, 2019
  • Lea’s Rig – Hugh Morrison
  • Whiskey is the Life of Man – Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem
  • Water is Alright in Tay – The Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem
  • Lullaby of London – Pogues
  • Finnegan’s Wake – Derek Warfield
  • Rising of the Moon – Dubliners
  • Whiskey in the Jar – Dubliners
  • A Pair of Brown Eyes – Young Dubliners
  • Rocky Road to Dublin – The Blaggards
  • Waxies Dargle – Chu Chulainn
  • Gypsies, Tramps, and Thieves – Dervish
  • Ag Dul Amach Thar Sceirde – Sean O hEanaigh
  • Irish Rover – Burl Ives
  • Down in the Glen – Karan Casey
  • Red is the Rose – The Chieftains
  • Bean Phaidin – Planxty
  • The Jolly Roving Tar – Irish Rovers