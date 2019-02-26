Shillelagh Law – February 25, 2019
- Lea’s Rig – Hugh Morrison
- Whiskey is the Life of Man – Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem
- Water is Alright in Tay – The Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem
- Lullaby of London – Pogues
- Finnegan’s Wake – Derek Warfield
- Rising of the Moon – Dubliners
- Whiskey in the Jar – Dubliners
- A Pair of Brown Eyes – Young Dubliners
- Rocky Road to Dublin – The Blaggards
- Waxies Dargle – Chu Chulainn
- Gypsies, Tramps, and Thieves – Dervish
- Ag Dul Amach Thar Sceirde – Sean O hEanaigh
- Irish Rover – Burl Ives
- Down in the Glen – Karan Casey
- Red is the Rose – The Chieftains
- Bean Phaidin – Planxty
- The Jolly Roving Tar – Irish Rovers