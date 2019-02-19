Shillelagh Law – February 18, 2019
- By the Sally Gardens – Makem and Clancy
- Lullaby of London – Socks in the Frying Pan
- Outlander: The Skye Boat Song (Caribbean Version) – Bear McCreary/Raya Yarbrough
- The Hispanola / Silver and Loyals March – The Chieftains
- Irish Party in Third Class – Gaelic Storm
- Mo Ghile Mear – Baile en Salsa
- The Queen of Argyll – Silly Wizard
- The Girl from Cushendun/The Love of my Life – Andy Irvine
- Holy Ground – The Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem
- Courtin in the Kitchen – Tom Donovan
- When Irish Eyes Are Smiling – Ruby Murray
- A Stor Mo Chroi – Joe Heaney
- The Gallant Grahams – Battlefield Band
- Ye Jacobites By Name – Hugh Morrison
- The Frost is All Over – Stomptowners
- Farewell to Tarwathie – Finnegan’s Wake