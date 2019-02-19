Shillelagh Law – February 18, 2019

Monday, February 18, 2019 | Posted in Playlists, Shillelagh Law by JJ O'Brien
  • By the Sally Gardens – Makem and Clancy
  • Lullaby of London – Socks in the Frying Pan
  • Outlander: The Skye Boat Song (Caribbean Version)  – Bear McCreary/Raya Yarbrough
  • The Hispanola / Silver and Loyals March – The Chieftains
  • Irish Party in Third Class – Gaelic Storm
  • Mo Ghile Mear – Baile en Salsa
  • The Queen of Argyll – Silly Wizard
  • The Girl from Cushendun/The Love of my Life – Andy Irvine
  • Holy Ground – The Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem
  • Courtin in the Kitchen – Tom Donovan
  • When Irish Eyes Are Smiling – Ruby Murray
  • A Stor Mo Chroi – Joe Heaney
  • The Gallant Grahams – Battlefield Band
  • Ye Jacobites By Name – Hugh Morrison
  • The Frost is All Over – Stomptowners
  • Farewell to Tarwathie – Finnegan’s Wake