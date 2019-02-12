Shillelagh Law – February 11, 2019
- Mull of Kintyre – Campbelltown Pipe Band
- My Heart’s In the Highlands – Jo Stafford
- Danny Boy – Deana Durbin
- The Star of the County Down – John McCormack
- The Rose of Tralee – Bing Crosby
- What Would You Do If You Married a Soldier – Seamus Ennis
- Molly O’Malone – Seamus Ennis
- Minstrel Boy – Enter the Haggis
- Minstrel Boy – 97th Regimental String Band
- Bound for Botany Bay – John Doyle
- Leaving of Liverpool – Murder the Stout
- Tam Lin – Anais Mitchell and Jefferson Hamer
- Baba Chonraoi – Dervish
- A Stor Mo Chroi – The Cheiftains
- My Wild Irish Rose- Daniel O’Donnell