Shillelagh Law – February 11, 2019

Monday, February 11, 2019 | Posted in Playlists, Shillelagh Law by JJ O'Brien
  • Mull of Kintyre – Campbelltown Pipe Band
  • My Heart’s In the Highlands – Jo Stafford
  • Danny Boy – Deana Durbin
  • The Star of the County Down – John McCormack
  • The Rose of Tralee – Bing Crosby
  • What Would You Do If You Married a Soldier – Seamus Ennis
  • Molly O’Malone – Seamus Ennis
  • Minstrel Boy – Enter the Haggis
  • Minstrel Boy – 97th Regimental String Band
  • Bound for Botany Bay – John Doyle
  • Leaving of Liverpool – Murder the Stout
  • Tam Lin – Anais Mitchell and Jefferson Hamer
  • Baba Chonraoi – Dervish
  • A Stor Mo Chroi – The Cheiftains
  • My Wild Irish Rose- Daniel O’Donnell