Psych-Out! 2/13/2019
Mono Mono – Kenimania – Nigeria Rock Special: Psychedelic Afro-Rock & Funk in 1970s Nigeria
The Action 13 – More Bread To The People – Nigeria Rock Special: Psychedelic Afro-Rock & Funk in 1970s Nigeria
BLO – Chant To Mother Earth – Nigeria Rock Special: Psychedelic Afro-Rock & Funk in 1970s Nigeria
The Monks – Love Came Tumblin’ Down – Black Monk Time
Mouse & The Traps – Maid of Sugar/Maid of Spice – Nuggets: Original Artyfacts from the First Psychedelic Era 1965-1968
The Charlatans – Codine – Nuggets: Original Artyfacts from the First Psychedelic Era 1965-1968
John Fahey – When The Catfish Is In Bloom – Requia
Jefferson Airplane – Plastic Fantastic Lover – Bless Its Pointed Little Head
Muddy Waters – Rollin’ And Tumblin’ – After The Rain
The Silver Apples – I Have Known Love – Contact
The 13th Floor Elevators – She Lives (In A Time Of Her Own) – Easter Everywhere
William Onyeabor – Love Me Now – Who Is William Onyeabor?
The Son of PM – Taloong Jun Loum – Shadow Music of Thailand
Johnny Guitar – Lao Krayob Mai – Shadow Music of Thailand