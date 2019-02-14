Psych-Out! 2/13/2019

Thursday, February 14, 2019 | Posted in Playlists, Psych-Out! by Max Dabagia

Mono Mono – Kenimania – Nigeria Rock Special: Psychedelic Afro-Rock & Funk in 1970s Nigeria

The Action 13 – More Bread To The People – Nigeria Rock Special: Psychedelic Afro-Rock & Funk in 1970s Nigeria

BLO – Chant To Mother Earth – Nigeria Rock Special: Psychedelic Afro-Rock & Funk in 1970s Nigeria

The Monks – Love Came Tumblin’ Down – Black Monk Time

Mouse & The Traps – Maid of Sugar/Maid of Spice – Nuggets: Original Artyfacts from the First Psychedelic Era 1965-1968

The Charlatans – Codine – Nuggets: Original Artyfacts from the First Psychedelic Era 1965-1968

John Fahey – When The Catfish Is In Bloom – Requia

Jefferson Airplane – Plastic Fantastic Lover – Bless Its Pointed Little Head

Muddy Waters – Rollin’ And Tumblin’ – After The Rain

The Silver Apples – I Have Known Love – Contact

The 13th Floor Elevators – She Lives (In A Time Of Her Own) – Easter Everywhere

William Onyeabor – Love Me Now – Who Is William Onyeabor?

The Son of PM – Taloong Jun Loum – Shadow Music of Thailand

Johnny Guitar – Lao Krayob Mai – Shadow Music of Thailand