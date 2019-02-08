Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, February 8th (“The Seminal Works Show”) Episode 412
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_412.mp3
“Acuff-Rose” by Uncle Tupelo
File this set under QA803 .N413
“Ancient Walls of Flowers” by Marcy Playground
“Father Time” by Animal Collective
File this set under QH365 .O2
“Mildenhall” by the Shins
“What Would Wolves Do” by Les Savy Fav
Continued interview with Melissa Adler
File this set under HB161 .S65
“Favorite Colour” by Tokyo Police Club
“If Looks Could Kill” by Camera Obscura
“Test of Time” by Temples
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, “Archivist Shenanigans” on February 15th!