Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, February 8th (“The Seminal Works Show”) Episode 412

Friday, February 8, 2019 | Posted in Lost in the Stacks, Playlists by Charlie Bennett

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_412.mp3

“Acuff-Rose” by Uncle Tupelo

File this set under QA803 .N413
“Ancient Walls of Flowers” by Marcy Playground
“Father Time” by Animal Collective

File this set under QH365 .O2
“Mildenhall” by the Shins
“What Would Wolves Do” by Les Savy Fav

Continued interview with Melissa Adler

File this set under HB161 .S65
“Favorite Colour” by Tokyo Police Club
“If Looks Could Kill” by Camera Obscura

“Test of Time” by Temples

Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, “Archivist Shenanigans” on February 15th!