Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, February 22nd (“Fictional Libraries II”) Episode 414

Friday, February 22, 2019 | Posted in Lost in the Stacks, Playlists by Charlie Bennett

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_414.mp3

“Library” by Julia Brown

File this set under Z2014.L45 B87
“This Song Has No Title” by Elton John
“The Flowers She Sent and the Flowers She Said She Sent” by the Magnetic Fields

File this set under PQ7797.B635
“The Library of Babel” by Baird

File this set under Drams
“Gatsby” by Bogan Via
“Matilda” by Harry Belafonte

“Library Love Song” by Blaketheman1000 featuring Julianna Zachariou

