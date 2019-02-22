Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, February 22nd (“Fictional Libraries II”) Episode 414
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_414.mp3
“Library” by Julia Brown
File this set under Z2014.L45 B87
“This Song Has No Title” by Elton John
“The Flowers She Sent and the Flowers She Said She Sent” by the Magnetic Fields
File this set under PQ7797.B635
“The Library of Babel” by Baird
File this set under Drams
“Gatsby” by Bogan Via
“Matilda” by Harry Belafonte
“Library Love Song” by Blaketheman1000 featuring Julianna Zachariou
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, “Furman on Reed” on March 1st!