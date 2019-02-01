Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, February 1st (“Cruising the Library”) Episode 411
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_411.mp3
“Cruisin'” by Gene Vincent and His Blue Caps
Interview with Melissa Adler (University of Western Ontario)
File this set under HQ76.3.U5 S753
“Autobahn” by Kraftwerk
“53rd and 3rd” by the Ramones
Continued interview with Melissa Adler
File this set under JN2916 .P45
“Comfort Eagle” by Cake
“Control” by La Sera
“Controller Controller” by Ruff Talons
Continued interview with Melissa Adler
File this set under PS2649.P36 N6
“Mah Nà Mah Nà” by Piero Umiliani
“Umtcha Umtcha Da Da Da” by the Rhythmic Eight
“Kocka Mow Mow” by the Dinks
“Library Magic” by the Head and the Heart
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, “The Seminal Works” on February 1st!