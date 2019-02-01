Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, February 1st (“Cruising the Library”) Episode 411

Friday, February 1, 2019 | Posted in Lost in the Stacks, Playlists by Charlie Bennett

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_411.mp3

“Cruisin'” by Gene Vincent and His Blue Caps

Interview with Melissa Adler (University of Western Ontario)

File this set under HQ76.3.U5 S753
“Autobahn” by Kraftwerk
“53rd and 3rd” by the Ramones

Continued interview with Melissa Adler

File this set under JN2916 .P45
“Comfort Eagle” by Cake
“Control” by La Sera
“Controller Controller” by Ruff Talons

Continued interview with Melissa Adler

File this set under PS2649.P36 N6
“Mah Nà Mah Nà” by Piero Umiliani
“Umtcha Umtcha Da Da Da” by the Rhythmic Eight
“Kocka Mow Mow” by the Dinks

“Library Magic” by the Head and the Heart

Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, “The Seminal Works” on February 1st!