Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, February 15th (“Who Discovered the Archives?”) Episode 413
“Is There Something I Should Know?” by Duran Duran
Interview with Alison Reynolds, Special Collections Archivist at Georgia Tech
File this set under gta.1098
“Hello Again” by the Cars
“It’s a Miracle” by Culture Club
Songs about discovery and re-discovery.
Continued interview with Alison Reynolds.
File this set under 2019-001.
“Sideshow” by Wendy and Lisa
Song about working hard and being acknowledged for it.
Continued interview with Alison Reynolds.
File this set under 1984-0601
“Walking in LA” by the Missing Persons
“Back on the Chain Gang” by the Pretenders
“Word Up” by Cameo
