Pantone 292 – February 7th 2019 <3

Thursday, February 7, 2019 | Posted in Pantone 292, Playlists by Mason Mann

pictured: girls at our best

honeybunch – always someone else’s shadow

rocketship – hey hey girl

st. christopher – a prayer for the sea

marv johnson – come to me

toni & the hearts – thank you baby

the motifs – every way

the blast rocks! – have you ever seen a robot cry?

the apollas – you’re absolutely right

the triffids – fly to the moon

brian – big green eyes

the dixie cups – gee the moon is shining bright

girls at our best! – i’m beautiful now

demonstration tapes – grass is greener

baby lemonade – the real world

go sailor – ray of sunshine

the aislers set – hit the snow

the lucksmiths – under the rotunda