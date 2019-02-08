Pantone 292 – February 7th 2019 <3
pictured: girls at our best
honeybunch – always someone else’s shadow
rocketship – hey hey girl
st. christopher – a prayer for the sea
marv johnson – come to me
toni & the hearts – thank you baby
the motifs – every way
the blast rocks! – have you ever seen a robot cry?
the apollas – you’re absolutely right
the triffids – fly to the moon
brian – big green eyes
the dixie cups – gee the moon is shining bright
girls at our best! – i’m beautiful now
demonstration tapes – grass is greener
baby lemonade – the real world
go sailor – ray of sunshine
the aislers set – hit the snow
the lucksmiths – under the rotunda