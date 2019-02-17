Pantone 292 – February 14h 2019 <3

Saturday, February 16, 2019 | Posted in Pantone 292, Playlists by Mason Mann

pictured: the smittens

suburban kids with biblical names – love will

the cookies – don’t say nothin’ bad (about my baby)

tralala – yellow taxi

the house of love – christine

the weather prophets – can’t keep my mind off you

joyce harris & the daylighters – your kind of woman

chris knox – not given lightly

the contessas – broken heart

the falcons – i found a love

belle & sebastian – dog on wheels

the halo benders – snowfall

milkyway – how many days in forever

the shirelles – baby it’s you

the smittens – half my heart breaks

ballboy – the art of kissing

slumber party – i don’t mind