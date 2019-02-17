Pantone 292 – February 14h 2019 <3
pictured: the smittens
suburban kids with biblical names – love will
the cookies – don’t say nothin’ bad (about my baby)
tralala – yellow taxi
the house of love – christine
the weather prophets – can’t keep my mind off you
joyce harris & the daylighters – your kind of woman
chris knox – not given lightly
the contessas – broken heart
the falcons – i found a love
belle & sebastian – dog on wheels
the halo benders – snowfall
milkyway – how many days in forever
the shirelles – baby it’s you
the smittens – half my heart breaks
ballboy – the art of kissing
slumber party – i don’t mind