Mode 7 – 02/24/2019
The Decisive Battle Show Show
Mega Man Battle Network 6 – Decisive Battle, Cybeasts!
Helen’s Mysterious Castle – The Decisive Battle
Octopath Traveler – Decisive Battle II
Rance X – Decisive Battle
Tenchu: Wrath of Heaven – Decisive Battle
Dragonfable – Greedling / Decisive Battle
State of Emergency – State of Emergency
Ms. Pac-Man Maze Madness – Cleopactra
Mario & Luigi Superstar Saga – Decisive Battle
Puyo Puyo Tetris – Dimension Stage ~ Decisive Battle!
God Eater – Time for the Decisive Battle
7th Dragon 2020 II – Decisive Battle – Tokyo Sky Tower
Pokemon Gold/Silver – Decisive Battle! Ho-Oh! – PocketMonstersMusic
Paranormal Syndrome – Decisive Battle
Sakura Wars 2: Beloved, You Must Not Die – Decisive Battle! Imperial Floral Assault Group
Luminouus Arc 3 Eyes – The Decisive Battle Yearned For
Pokemon Diamond/Pearl/Platinum – Battle! Champion Cynthia
Tetrisphere – Hallucid
Valkyria Chronicles – Final Decisive Battle
The Wizard of Oz: Beyond the Yellow Brick Road – A Red Colored Final Decisive Battle
Mrs. Estacion – Armaggedon ~ The Final Decisive Battle