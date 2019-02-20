Mode 7 – 02/17/2019

Tuesday, February 19, 2019 | Posted in Mode 7, Playlists by Brian Kalish

The Heartfelt Show


Happy heart shaped candy discounts day.
The Playlist!

Arcana Heart 3 – Happy Ending
Major/Minor – Transcending Memory
HuniePop – Water Park
Sakura Gamer – Track 1
Agarest Generations of War – Calm Forest
Spirited Heart – Main Menu

Doki Doki Literature Club! – Virus – Andrew Stein
Grisaia no Rakuen – Blanc Aile
Dream Daddy – The Dream Daddy For Me – JT Music
Kindred Spirits on the Roof – Sweet Words Sweet Hearts
The Reject Demon: Toko Chapter 0 – Prelude – White Cocytus
HIVESWAP Friendsim – Polypa’s Theme

Dragon Age: Origins – Leliana’s Song
Stardew Valley – Spring (It’s a Big World Outside)
Sakura Wars ~ So Long, My Love – New York in Love
Rune Factory 2 – Love

Hatoful Boyfriend – Meguru Hakoniwa
Fire Emblem Fates – Spa
Date a Live: Rinne Utopia – Main Theme
Ar Tonelico 3 – Shelanoir’s Forest