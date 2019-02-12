Mode 7 – 02/12/2019
|
The RPG Show
Pokemon Platinum – Battle Arcade
Octopath Traveler – My Quiet Forest Home
Final Fantasy IV – Theme of Sorrow
Slay the Spire – City (Alternative Version)
Deltarune – Checker Dance
Pokemon Conquest – Poison Battle
Marenian Tavern Story: Patty and the Hungry God – Cookoro Village Theme
Agarest: Generations of War 2 – Victory!
Etrian Mystery Dungeon – That Fresh Blood is Thine or thy Enemy’s
The Guided Fate Paradox – Shukufuku
Lost Magic – Rune Guidance -the Balance-
Hyperdimension Neptunia – Field of View
Pokemon Ranger: Shadows of Almia – Team Dim Sun Grunt Battle
Tales of Berseria – The Abbey Battle
Dungeon Fighter Origin – Alfhlyra
Rune Factory 4 – Rune Prana
Adventure Quest Worlds – Battleon
Pokemon Rumble World – Beaches Fight
Final Fantasy XIV – The Ghimlet Dark