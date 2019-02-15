Lost In Oscillation – 2/14/19
“egocentric maniac, he took away the code
i’m swallowing a brainwave dripping down my throat”
A Thunder Orchestra – Shall I Do It? (Original Version)
Advanced Art – Life Before Death (Demo)
Effetto Joule – Videotone (Live)
Near Paris – Ceiling
Depeche Mode – Leave In Silence
Manie Sans Délire – Your Navigation
From Nursery To Misery – Desire
DAF – Kebab Träume
ADULT. – Everything & Nothing
Rive Gauche – Friends And Friends
Soma Holiday – Shake Your Molecules (The Neutron Dance)
Geneva Jacuzzi – Runaway DNA
18:e Oktober – Skyfall
Severed Heads – Propellor
Degrees Of Freedom – August Is An Angel