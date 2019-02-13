Goldsoundz 2-12-19

Tuesday, February 12, 2019 | Posted in Goldsoundz, Playlists by Hayden Zelle

Image result for John Andrews and the yawnsPictured: John Andrews for Fader

John Andrews & The Yawns – I’ll Go To Your Funeral (If You Go To Mine)
Omni – Date Night
La Luz – My Golden One
Parquet Courts – You’ve Got Me Wonderin’ Now

Woods – Love Is Love
Beach Fossils – Sugar
Madeline Kenney – Signals
DIIV – Valentine

Sugar Candy Mountain – Summer of Our Discontent
Japanese Breakfast – In Heaven
Diners – Fifteen on a Skateboard
Yo La Tengo – My Little Corner of the World

The Marias – Carino
Vansire – Eleven Weeks
Baseball Gregg – Pneumatic Girl

The Buttertones – Reminiscing
The Walters – Sweet Marie