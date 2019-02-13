Goldsoundz 2-12-19
Pictured: John Andrews for Fader
John Andrews & The Yawns – I’ll Go To Your Funeral (If You Go To Mine)
Omni – Date Night
La Luz – My Golden One
Parquet Courts – You’ve Got Me Wonderin’ Now
Woods – Love Is Love
Beach Fossils – Sugar
Madeline Kenney – Signals
DIIV – Valentine
Sugar Candy Mountain – Summer of Our Discontent
Japanese Breakfast – In Heaven
Diners – Fifteen on a Skateboard
Yo La Tengo – My Little Corner of the World
The Marias – Carino
Vansire – Eleven Weeks
Baseball Gregg – Pneumatic Girl
The Buttertones – Reminiscing
The Walters – Sweet Marie