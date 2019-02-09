Friday Night Fish Fry 2/8/2019

Friday, February 8, 2019 | Posted in Friday Night Fish Fry by Samuel Litchfield
  • Pinetop Perkins – Ida B.
  • —–
  • Aaron Moore – Boot Em Up
  • Albert Collins – I Ain’t Drunk
  • The Jimmy Dawkins Band – She’s Got The Blues Too
  • —–
  • Roy Buchanan – Roy’s Bluz
  • Son Seals – Frigidaire Woman
  • JB Hutto – That;s The Truth
  • —–
  • Elmo Williams and Hezekiah Early – Natchez Fire
  • Hezekiah and the House Rockers – Do Your Thing
  • Elmo Williams – Been Here and Gone
  • —–
  • Zora Young – Two Trains Running
  • Might Joe Young – I Walked All Night
  • —–
  • The Breeze Kings – Don’t Put No Headstone On My Grave
  • Bill Sheffield – Chameleon Woman
  • JT Speed – Let Me Ride
  • —–
  • Blues Mischief – Tie Me Down
  • Sean Costello – Goombay Rock
  • The Cazanovas – Borrowed Time
  • —–
  • Dinah Washington – No Voot No Boot
  • Joe Turner – Low Down Dog
  • Lowell Fulson – Reconsider Baby
  • —–
  • Otis Rush – Right Place, Wrong Time
  • Junior Wells – Bout the Break of Day (with Otis Spann)
  • Otis “Smokey” Smothers – Blow Wind Blow
  • —–
  • Nina Simone – I Want a Little Sugar in My Bowl

 

