Friday Night Fish Fry 2/1/2019

Friday, February 1, 2019 | Posted in Friday Night Fish Fry by Samuel Litchfield
  • Muddy Waters – Mannish Boy
  • —–
  • Junior Kimbrough – Crawling King Snake
  • Brownie McGhee – Pawn Shop Blues
  • Jimmy Burns – Leaving Here Walking
  • —–
  • Johnny Winter – It’s My Own Fault
  • Joe Louis Walker – Hellfire
  • Lil Ed and the Blues Imperials – Hold That Train
  • —–
  • Snooky Pryor – Crazy Bout My Baby
  • Otis Rush – All Your Love I Miss Loving/Jam
  • Koko Taylor – All Your Love
  • —–
  • Piano Red – Comin’ On
  • Tinsley Ellis – Now I’m Gone
  • Sean Costello – Double Trouble
  • —–
  • Delta Moon – You Don’t Have to Go
  • Cora Mae Bryant – Key To The Highway
  • Liz Melendez – Similar Circumstance
  • —–
  • Elmo Williams and Hezekiah Early – Blue Jumped the Rabbit
  • Tampa Red – Reckless Man Blues
  • Henry Townsend – Cairo Blues
  • —–
  • Carey Bell and Tough Luck – FIve Long Years
  • Jeff Healey – How Blue Can You Get
  • Louise Johnson – Long Way From Home