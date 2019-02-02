Friday Night Fish Fry 2/1/2019
- Muddy Waters – Mannish Boy
- —–
- Junior Kimbrough – Crawling King Snake
- Brownie McGhee – Pawn Shop Blues
- Jimmy Burns – Leaving Here Walking
- —–
- Johnny Winter – It’s My Own Fault
- Joe Louis Walker – Hellfire
- Lil Ed and the Blues Imperials – Hold That Train
- —–
- Snooky Pryor – Crazy Bout My Baby
- Otis Rush – All Your Love I Miss Loving/Jam
- Koko Taylor – All Your Love
- —–
- Piano Red – Comin’ On
- Tinsley Ellis – Now I’m Gone
- Sean Costello – Double Trouble
- —–
- Delta Moon – You Don’t Have to Go
- Cora Mae Bryant – Key To The Highway
- Liz Melendez – Similar Circumstance
- —–
- Elmo Williams and Hezekiah Early – Blue Jumped the Rabbit
- Tampa Red – Reckless Man Blues
- Henry Townsend – Cairo Blues
- —–
- Carey Bell and Tough Luck – FIve Long Years
- Jeff Healey – How Blue Can You Get
- Louise Johnson – Long Way From Home